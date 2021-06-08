Lawrence Murder Trial Delayed Again

It appears that a murder trial for a Lawrence man has been delayed for a fourth time, with no firm date set for it to begin.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the first-degree murder trial for 24-year-old Steven A. Drake III had been scheduled to begin Monday.
Court officials have not said why the case is being delayed, but last week, Drake rejected a plea agreement by refusing to show up for his scheduled plea hearing.
A new trial date has not been set.
Drake is accused of the 2017 shooting of Bryce Holladay in the doorway of Drake’s home because Holladay refused to leave the house.
Drake made a plea of no contest to a separate case in June of 2019, and was sentenced to 570 days in jail for attempted aggravated battery.
He also faces an August trial for a 2016 vehicular manslaughter charge.