Lawrence Police Attempt to Identify Person of Interest in March 8th Shooting

by on March 14, 2018 at 4:02 PM (1 hour ago)

The Lawrence Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in the March 8th shooting that occurred in the 400 block of Graystone Drive.

During the incident, a 19 year old male suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot by an unidentified male. The attached photograph is of an unidentified individual that we believe may be associated with the shooting.

If you can identify this individual, please contact Detective Chuck Cottengim at (785)830-7451, or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785)843-TIPS. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.