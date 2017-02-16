Lawrence police, citizen prevent suicide attempt (video included)

Officers with the Lawrence Police Department this week were able to prevent a woman from taking her own life, according to a release.

Police were called to the Kansas River Bridge in the 500 block of Vermont Street on reports of a woman standing outside the railing. Responding officers made contact with the woman, who made statement indicating that she was suicidal.

Department spokeswoman Sgt. Amy Rhoads says Officer Leo Souders, a 19-year veteran of the force, was able to secure the woman. Officer John Pien, with the help of an unnamed citizen, pulled her over the railing.

Pien has been with the department for three years.

Rhoads says the department would like to publicly thank the citizens who stepped in to help police in the life-threatening situation.

The department also urges anyone who may be experiencing suicidal thoughts to reach out to mental health agencies in their community.

The video from the scene is shared with permission from the Lawrence Police Department. Portions of the audio and video have been edited to protect the woman’s identity. Viewer discretion is advised.