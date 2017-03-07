Lawrence police investigating armed bank robbery

Police in Lawrence are investigating an armed robbery that occurred around 3:30 p.m. Monday at the US Bank located at 1807 W 23rd Street.

Lawrence Police Department spokeswoman Amy Rhodes says a man walked into the bank, displayed a weapon and demanded cash from the teller.

The man stole an undisclosed amount of cash before running from the scene on foot. Police say the suspect ran south near Ridge Court.

No one was injured during the robbery.

A release from the police department did not provide a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Lawrence Police Department at (785)832-7501.