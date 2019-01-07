Lawrence police investigating Saturday shooting

A Topeka teen was shot in Lawrence early Saturday morning.

Lawrence police say an officer in the 800 block of Vermont saw people running through a parking lot and heard a gunshot from the Carnegie Building at 200 West 9th just after 12:30 a.m. No one was found there, but shortly after that, police were called to a Lawrence hospital, where a 19-year-old from Topeka was treated for a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

If you know more about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers in Lawrence at (785) 843-TIPS.