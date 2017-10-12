WIBW News Now!

Lawrence Police investigating Thursday robbery

by on October 12, 2017 at 8:52 AM (1 hour ago)

A business and two individuals were robbed in Lawrence Thursday morning.

Police were called just before 3 a.m. to the Circle K on West 23rd in Lawrence.

A male victim told police a male suspect with a gun wearing a mask and dark clothing entered the convenience store and demanded money.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount and exited the business while two women entered. The same suspect came back in and robbed the women, too. Then he fled on foot southbound.

Lawrence Police is asking that anyone who knows more about the incident call them or Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers number is (785) 843-TIPS.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.