Lawrence Police investigating Thursday robbery

A business and two individuals were robbed in Lawrence Thursday morning.

Police were called just before 3 a.m. to the Circle K on West 23rd in Lawrence.

A male victim told police a male suspect with a gun wearing a mask and dark clothing entered the convenience store and demanded money.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount and exited the business while two women entered. The same suspect came back in and robbed the women, too. Then he fled on foot southbound.

Lawrence Police is asking that anyone who knows more about the incident call them or Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers number is (785) 843-TIPS.