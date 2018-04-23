WIBW News Now!

UPDATE: Missing Lawrence woman found

by on April 23, 2018 at 10:22 AM (3 hours ago)

Supica was found Monday morning. No further information was released. The original story is below.

Police in Lawrence are looking for a 21-year-old who went missing Sunday morning.

According to a release, Madison Supica was last seen around 3:15 a.m. at her residence near West 20th Street and Naismith Drive. She does not have her vehicle, purse or cell phone with her.

Supica is a white female, approximately 5’7″ with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Ms. Supica’s location is asked to immediately call 911, or dispatch at 785-832-7509.