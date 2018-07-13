Lawrence police looking for unsuccessful attacker

A Lawrence woman was able to fight off an attacker Thursday morning and police are looking for him.

Around 6:45 that morning, the 40-year-old reported that she was jogging on the Prairie Park Nature Trail when a man tried to grab her from behind. She fought her way free and was able to flee. The suspect is described as a white male, wearing light colored pants and white shoes with black stripes, possibly Adidas brand shoes. The male was possibly associated with a blue tent in the park that was near a picnic table in the center of the park. Additional actions taken by the suspect indicate the crime was sexually motivated.

If you were in the area at the time, call Lawrence police at (785)832-7509 to tell them what you saw.