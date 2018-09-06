Lawrence police officer charged in shooting says she intended to use Taser but used firearm instead

A rookie Kansas police officer charged in a shooting that wounded a man told investigators that she intended to fire her Taser but instead used her firearm.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that an affidavit released Thursday in the case against Lawrence Officer Brindley Blood says she didn’t realize she had shot Akira Lewis until she looked for the Taser wires to see if they had hit their mark and realized there weren’t any.

Blood was charged last month with aggravated battery in the May 29th shooting. The affidavit says it happened after a fellow officer pulled Lewis over for a suspected seat-belt violation, and Lewis refused to cooperate. Lewis is accused of hitting another officer before he was shot. He was treated at a hospital and charged with several misdemeanors.