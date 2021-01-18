Lawrence Police Officer Resigns
A Lawrence police officer who has been accused of fracturing a skateboarder’s elbow during an arrest has resigned.
The Lawrence Journal World reports that Brad Williams’ resignation took effect January 6th.
Police spokesperson Patrick Compton did not indicate a reason for the resignation.
Williams arrested 45-year-old Duc Tran of Lawrence after encountering him skateboarding in the street in June 2019.
The case against Tran later was thrown out, and his attorney alleges excessive force.
A notice of claim sent to the city in September says that Tran suffered a fractured elbow, dislocated right shoulder, a chipped tooth, bruising and lacerations, emotional distress, and more.
It sought monetary damages of $3 million.