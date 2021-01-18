      Breaking News
Capitol Complex Closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Lawrence Police Officer Resigns

Jan 18, 2021 @ 9:46am

A Lawrence police officer who has been accused of fracturing a skateboarder’s elbow during an arrest has resigned.

The Lawrence Journal World reports that Brad Williams’ resignation took effect January 6th.

Police spokesperson Patrick Compton did not indicate a reason for the resignation.

Williams arrested 45-year-old Duc Tran of Lawrence after encountering him skateboarding in the street in June 2019.

The case against Tran later was thrown out, and his attorney alleges excessive force.

A notice of claim sent to the city in September says that Tran suffered a fractured elbow, dislocated right shoulder, a chipped tooth, bruising and lacerations, emotional distress, and more.

It sought monetary damages of $3 million.

You May Also Like
K-State Men's Basketball Postponed on Wednesday vs Iowa State
Jayhawk Comeback Falls Short
Wendy's High School Athletes of the Week
Wendy's High School Athletes of the Week - 1/13/21
Ichabods Sweep Lions at Lee Arena
Muscotah Couple Finds Most Enjoyment Owning And Showing Their Horses