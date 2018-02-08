Lawrence population crosses 100,000 mark

Lawrence officials say the city’s population has crossed the 100,000 mark.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that estimates from the city’s planning and development department show the city crossed the threshold this year. The planners are pegging the city’s population at 102,002.

That figure represents a jump of about 2,500 people, or about 2.5 percent, over last year, and the biggest increase in more than a decade. Mayor Stuart Boley says he thinks the trend shows there are a lot of people who love Lawrence. He says the city is “very fortunate.”