WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


43°F
Clear
Feels Like 40°
Winds West 6 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Mostly Cloudy30°
12°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Snow Showers20°
11°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy33°
11°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear39°
23°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Mostly Cloudy45°
24°

Lawrence population crosses 100,000 mark

by on February 8, 2018 at 4:12 PM

Lawrence officials say the city’s population has crossed the 100,000 mark.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that estimates from the city’s planning and development department show the city crossed the threshold this year.  The planners are pegging the city’s population at 102,002.

That figure represents a jump of about 2,500 people, or about 2.5 percent, over last year, and the biggest increase in more than a decade.  Mayor Stuart Boley says he thinks the trend shows there are a lot of people who love Lawrence.  He says the city is “very fortunate.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.