Lawrence Protester Tests Positive for COVID-19
Health officials are asking everyone who attended a Lawrence protest over the death of George Floyd to monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus after one of the participants tested positive.
The Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Department said that the infected person did not wear a mask while attending the protest, which attracted thousands of people to the downtown.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the person’s sample was taken last Thursday, and health officials were notified of the positive test Friday.
The patient disclosed during the contact tracing and disease-investigation process that he was not wearing a mask.
The release from the Health Department said, “Similar to what we would ask anyone who goes out in public right now, we are asking anyone who attended the recent protest to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, and isolate if they become sick, as well as call their healthcare provider for next steps.”