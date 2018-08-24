Lawrence repeals law on alcohol sales that dated back to the end of prohibition

Lawrence officials have repealed a restriction on alcohol sales that dates back to Prohibition.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the ordinance restricted alcohol sales within 400 feet of a school or church. The rules had rarely been enforced in recent years, but getting around them required city leaders to go through a time-consuming review process each time a request for a waiver was made.

On Tuesday, the City Commission finally struck the provision. City Clerk Sherri Riedemann says the restriction’s concept dates back to the end of alcohol prohibition in the U.S.

When the ordinance was in effect, the commission had to hold public hearings before waiving the rules. Affected churches and schools rarely objected.

Since 2013, the city has held 33 waiver hearings. In every case, the commission granted the waiver.