Police continue to investigate a Saturday night shooting in Lawrence.

Three men were shot Saturday night at the Motel 6 in north Lawrence. They were all guests at the motel. One of them died and two others were taken to a hospital around 11:30 p.m.

Twenty-three-year-old Cameron A. Hooks was the man killed. The other two victims have life-threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested in the case as of Monday morning.