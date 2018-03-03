WIBW News Now!

Lawrence to start high schools later beginning in 2019

by on March 3, 2018 at 10:20 AM

Lawrence is making plans for its high schools to start 25 minutes later in August 2019 because research shows teens need the sleep.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that school board member Rick Ingram has long called for later start times. He cites research that indicates it improves academic performance, attendance and graduation rates while reducing tardiness, teen vehicle accident rates and sports injuries.

This past week, the board directed staff to begin planning to start high school classes at 8:30 a.m. during the 2019-2020 school year.

Planning for the change will include forums with students, parents and staff. The district will also meet with its busing contractor. It’s estimated that the change will add $100,000 per year to district transportation costs.

