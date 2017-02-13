Lawrence wants to know if city must allow skydiving

Lawrence city officials are trying to determine if they have to allow skydiving at the city’s airport now that the Federal Aviation Administration has determined that three areas could accommodate the activity.

The Lawrence Journal World reports that city attorneys are looking into the issue.

City Commissioner Mike Amyx says he wants to know what the rules are.

City officials are concerned about allowing skydiving at the airport because it could interfere with other businesses.

But the city doesn’t want to jeopardize the grants the FAA provides, which account for 90 percent of the funding for improvements at the airport.

Skydiving operator and Lawrence resident William McCauley says he believes skydiving wouldn’t cause problems. He has proposed running a skydiving business at the airport.