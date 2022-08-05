Lawrence Woman Charged With 111 Counts

Lawrence Police Department Investigators have arrested a woman believing she took advantage of co-workers, acquaintances, and a neighbor by stealing their identities, and charging thousands of dollars to the victims’ accounts over several months.
25-year-old Billie Jean Peterson of Lawrence was taken into custody and charged with felony theft, along with 26 counts of criminal use of a financial card, 28 counts of unlawful computer acts, and 56 counts of identity theft – 111 total counts involving 18 evidence-based victims and additional witnesses.
The investigation began back in March when a small group of women who worked with Peterson at a local dental office compared notes about fraudulent charges on their bank cards.
After gathering paperwork and facts from their banks, the women called the Lawrence Police Department.
Investigators found potential victims dating back as far as June of 2021, and enough facts to gain a search warrant.