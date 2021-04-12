      Weather Alert

Lawsuit Against School District Dismissed

Apr 12, 2021 @ 6:09am

A judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against the Blue Valley school district by a Johnson County Commissioner who was denied entry into a district meeting because she refused to wear a mask.

A Johnson County District Judge ruled that Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara had no standing to file the lawsuit.

The Kansas City Star reported that O’Hara said she has a medical condition that exempts her from wearing a mask, and she was told unless she could show proof of the exemption she could not attend a hearing on the mask mandate.

The hearing was postponed after another person refused to wear a mask, and it was held virtually the next day.

The district argued O’Hara doesn’t have standing to challenge the law because she is not an employee, student, parent, or guardian of a district student.

District officials announced that they will keep the mask requirement until the end of the school year.

