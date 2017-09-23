WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


86°F
Clear
Feels Like 90°
Winds South 12 mph
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear90°
67°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear89°
68°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm83°
60°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Thunderstorm68°
54°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear71°
53°

Lawsuit airs reasons behind Congressional candidate’s resignation from administration

by on September 23, 2017 at 12:00 PM (18 mins ago)

Court documents filed in a dispute between former Kansas Commerce Secretary Antonio Soave (SWAH-vay) and his business partner say Gov. Sam Brownback forced Soave to resign.

Soave resigned in June and announced earlier this month that he was running for Congress.

His resignation came two weeks after business partner Paola Ghezzo sued Soave in Johnson County, alleging fraud and other financial misdeeds.

Ghezzo, who was a consultant at the Commerce Department, alleges that Soave used funds from their consulting business for personal bills and expenses related to state business.

The Kansas City Star reports court documents show Soave’s business was intertwined with the Commerce Department and say Brownback’s chief of staff knew about the fraud allegations in February.

Brownback denied forcing Soave to resign.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.