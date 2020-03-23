Lawsuit alleges Highland Community College coaches were told to recruit more white athletes
The American Civil Liberties Union alleges in a lawsuit that a small community college in Kansas directed its coaches to to recruit more white athletes and targeted black prospective students with excessive scrutiny such as background checks before offering scholarships.
The ACLU alleges in a federal lawsuit filed Thursday that Highland Community College instituted a plan six months ago to reduce the number of black students at its campus in northeast Kansas.
It contends the college’s strategy included expelling black students for minor or bogus infractions and singling them out for dorm room and vehicle searches and other harassment.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of four former and current students. It also names Eric Ingmire, vice president for student service, and Bryan Dorrel, the college’s athletic director, as defendants.
The lawsuit alleges that Dorrel told coaches to recruit “more local kids” and “less Southern kids.”
87% of the students at Highland Community College are white. During last year’s football season, 104 of the 111 players were black. The lawsuit alleges that the upcoming football season’s recruiting class includes “a significantly lower number” of black athletes.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.