Lawsuit alleges special needs student sexually assaulted on school bus

by on March 8, 2018 at 12:19 PM

A lawsuit alleges a special needs student in Kansas was sexually assault by another student on a school bus.

The Kansas City Star reported Thursday that the lawsuit filed against First Student alleges the company was negligent by not having an adult monitor on the bus when the assault occurred in April 2016.  A message seeking comment from First Student was not immediately returned.

The teen was a Lenexa resident and student at Shawnee Mission South High School.

The lawsuit filed in Johnson County District Court alleges an adult monitor on the bus got off before it left the school.  It contends the girl was seated two rows behind the driver and “continually molested” by another student who sat down beside her.

