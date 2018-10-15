Lawsuit challenges Kansas policy that prohibits changing gender on birth certificate for transgender people

A federal lawsuit is challenging a Kansas policy that prohibits changing the gender designation on birth certificates for transgender people.

Lamba Legal says Kansas is one of three states, along with Tennessee and Ohio, with similar policies. The lawsuit was filed Monday on behalf of four people and the Kansas Statewide Transgender Education Project. It seeks an order forcing state officials to provide birth certificates that reflect a transgender person’s sex consistent with their gender identity.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said in an email that the issue was previously litigated in a state court. Its spokeswoman said the department does not have the authority to change a birth certificate except to make minor corrections or by a court order. Gender identity is not considered a minor correction.