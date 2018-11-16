Lawsuit filed on Friday says some foster kids in Kansas are essentially rendered homeless while in state custody.

A federal lawsuit says foster children in Kansas are shuffled between homes and facilities so much that they can be essentially rendered homeless while in state custody.

The Kansas City Star reported that a class action lawsuit filed Friday on behalf of 10 children by local advocates and two children’s rights groups alleges children are treated so poorly in the foster care system that they suffer mentally or run away. It says some have been sexually abused.

A 10-year-old spent three months in a series of night-to-night placements during which he never knew where he would be sleeping. Another boy has had more than 130 placements during the six years he has been in state care.

Kansas officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.