Lawsuit against Haskell Indian Nations University settled

An attorney for a woman who sued Haskell Indian Nations University after she said she was raped has settled her lawsuit.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the lawsuit filed by the former student, listed in court documents as Jane Doe, closed Tuesday after she and the federal government agreed to the dismissal.

Her attorney, Dan Curry, declined to specify the amount of the payment.

Representatives for the federal government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The woman reported she was raped by two students in 2014 in a dorm room at the university in Lawrence. In 2016, she sued Haskell, the federal government, which operates the school, and three Haskell administrators. She alleged that Haskell allowed an unsafe environment and retaliated against her after she reported the rapes.