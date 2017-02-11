WIBW News Now!

Lawyer admits to conspiracy with former law partner

by on February 11, 2017 at 10:10 AM (4 hours ago)

A Kansas City lawyer admitted conspiring with his former law partner to steal money from St. Luke’s Health Systems.

Mark Schultz pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy. His former law partner, Alan Gallas, pleaded guilty last April to mail fraud and was sentenced Friday to one year in federal prison.

Gallas also was ordered to pay restitution of about $1.2 million.

The Kansas City Star reports the men collected money for the health system from patients who were behind on payments. Rather than forwarding the money to St. Luke’s, Gallas directed more than $1.2 million be transferred to the law firm. Attorneys don’t agree on how much money Schultz helped withhold.

Gallas has been disbarred in Kansas and Missouri. Schultz’s law licenses are still active in the two states.

