Leaders for LaPolice hold Capitol event

Alan LaPolice, candidate for the U.S. House in Kansas’ 1st congressional district, held a news conference Thursday on the north steps of the Capitol in Topeka to announce the names of 33 current and former Kansas leaders who endorse his effort to bring Kansas common sense to Washington.

A joint statement was read that described the group as “a diverse collection of past and present Kansas Leaders. Some are currently serving our local municipalities, some have led our state and still others have held national leadership roles. Our common bond is that each of us has prioritized problem-solving and bi-partisanship over gridlock and rigid ideology.”

Among those endorsing LaPolice are former US Senator Sheila Frahm, Governors John Carlin and Kathleen Sebelius, along with Secretaries of Agriculture Josh Svaty and Adrian Polansky.

“I am humbled and energized by the expressions of support from these public servants,” LaPolice said. “I will do everything in my power to follow the example they have set as representatives of the people of Kansas.”

The full list of Leaders for LaPolice who share a vision of problem-solving partisan-free solutions is below.

US Sen Sheila Frahm (Colby)

US Attorney Barry Grissom (Leawood)

Gov. John Carlin (Manhattan)

Gov. Kathleen Sebelius (Lawrence)

Sec. of Ag Josh Svaty (Salina)

Sec. of Ag Adrian Polansky (Belleville)

State Treasurer Dennis McKinney (Greensburg)

Sen. Roger Reitz (Manhattan)

Sen. Tom Hawk (Manhattan)

Sen. Wint Winter (Lawrence)

Sen. Jean Schodorf (Sedan)

Sen. Janis Lee (Hays)

Rep. Ethel Peterson (Dodge City)

Rep. Eber Phelps (Hays)

Rep. Sydney Carlin (Manhattan)

Rep. Jason Probst (Hutchinson)

Rep. Jim Yonally (Topeka)

Rep. Charlie Roth (Salina)

BOE Katrina Lewison (Manhattan)

BOE Tom Brungardt (Junction City)

Mayor Joyce Warshaw (Dodge City)

Mayor Kurt Mader (Russell)

Mayor Henry Schwaller (Hays)

Mayor Debbie Devine (Salina)

Mayor John Devine (Salina)

City Councilman Trent W. Davis (Salina)

Don Merriman – Saline County Clerk (Salina)

Shirley Jacques – Saline County Clerk (Salina)

Dr. Pamela Braxton Davis (Salina)

Sheriff Ed Harbin (Hays)

Wes Jackson (Salina)

Louise Ehmke – Ag Advisory Council Chairwoman (Healy)

Terry Kastens, Professor Emeritus Ag Econ (Atwood)