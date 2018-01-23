WIBW News Now!

Leaders move to make Kansas House’s work more transparent

by on January 23, 2018 at 4:27 PM

Republican leaders in the Kansas House say they’re taking steps to make sure the public has more information about who is behind the legislation that members consider.

House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. of Olathe told reporters Monday that he’s directed committees to ensure that the written records of their meetings list which lawmakers request bills and on whose behalf they’re asking for them.

Ryckman and House Majority Leader Don Hineman of Dighton said they’re also working with the Legislature’s computer staff to see that the information gets online.

The Legislature has faced strong criticism over its widespread practice of allowing committees to sponsor bills without recording which lawmaker or group is behind them.  Democratic legislative leaders planned to outline their own transparency proposals during a news conference Tuesday.