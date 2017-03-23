Leaders need votes for health bill

The Republican bill to replace “Obamacare” is likely to be defeated today if 23 Republicans join all Democrats in voting “no.”

Before the vote, President Donald Trump is meeting with conservative Republicans in the Freedom Caucus, who’ve said that the GOP plan doesn’t go far enough.

But concessions now being offered to conservatives appear to be scaring off moderate Republicans.

At least 26 Republicans have said they oppose the GOP bill to replace the Obama health care law, and others are leaning that way.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have been holding meetings with lawmakers who support and oppose the bill, hoping to win over more of the GOP.