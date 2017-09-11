Each week, check out this page for the “Leader of the Band!,” a band member in an area school recognizes for their leadership and accomplishments. Each student recognized receives a Wendy’s gift card and a “Leaders of the Band” t-shirt from Reliant Apparel.

This Week’s Leaders of the Band

Mikenna Christensen, Drum Major (Senior)

Landon Gaddis, Band President & Low Brass Section Leader (Senior)

Washburn Rural High School

“Both Mikenna and Landon are exceptional young people. They exhibit outstanding leadership ability. It’s not often that students can lead other students successfully. With these two individuals, it is accomplished. Leading by example and having an ability to serve is key to their success. Neither are in it for the title or the ‘glory.’ Again, this is rare but I see both Landon and Mikenna demonstrate this every day. Additionally, they’re a joy to be around and come from truly great families. I’m excited to see them featured!!” -Luke Chaffee, Director of Bands

Thank you sponsors! Click on any of the logos above to visit their website!