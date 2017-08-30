Leadership needed in Kansas according to Leadership Center CEO mulling run for Governor

A former Kansas Legislator exploring a run for Governor in 2018 is familiar with the state’s two largest population centers as a resident.

“I grew up in Johnson County and served in public office there for just a little while, enough to get a taste of politics, but not be tainted by it,” said Ed O’ Malley. “I moved to Wichita 11 years ago to start a very entrepreneurial non-profit called the Kansas Leadership Center. I’ve been in Wichita for the last 11 years, raised my family here, and like a lot of Kansans, just a little tired of what we’re seeing out of Topeka and want to be a part of finding solutions to it.”

O’Malley believes leadership is about mobilizing people to solve tough problems.

“It’s not about a bunch of character traits,” said O’Malley. “It’s about solving problems and I think the success of our Kansas communities is completely tied to the quality and quantity of leadership. I believe it so much, I did something about it. In the last 11 years, we’ve trained over 8000 Kansas leaders. These are great people. School superintendents, principals, non-profit executives, community-minded business people.”

O’Malley also isn’t looking at the governorship as the road to something else. Former Governor Kathleen Sebelius became Health and Human Services Secretary. Current Governor Sam Brownback plans to join the Trump administration as ambassador at large for international religious freedom. Washington is not O’Malley’s ultimate goal.

“Kansans desperately want somebody who cares, first and foremost, about Kansas,” said O’Malley. “They can tell the difference. I understand that some people need to move on and things like that, but I think I already have the best job in the state of Kansas for a guy like me. I’m willing to do this because I care. If I’m able to serve in this way, it will be an honor. It will be the honor of my life and after eight years, hopefully, I’d come back to Wichita, Kansas and continue to make Kansas my home. It’s the only job in politics that seems worth striving for, in my opinion.”

O’Malley has said he and his family will make a decision about his potential run in the near future.

Picture from O’Malley for Kansas web page