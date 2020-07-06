Leavenworth Hospital Closing Later This Year
Image: Saint Luke’s Health System
A hospital in Leavenworth is closing later this year.
Cushing Hospital, part of the Kansas City-based Saint Luke’s Health System, will be closing on October 1st.
About 70 employees will be affected by the closure, although all are eligible to apply for other opportunities within the health system.
Saint Luke’s primary care clinic in the Cushing Medical Office Building will remain open, and patients will have access to virtual and telehealth options.
The Health System said that over the past five years, Saint Luke’s has invested more than $20 million to improve and enhance Cushing Hospital.
The impact of COVID-19 on costs for necessary supplies to treat COVID-19 patients and protect health care workers, combined with the suspension of many elective procedures, resulted in the need to make a decision regarding the financial viability of the hospital.