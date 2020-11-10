Leavenworth Man Accused of Killing Sons
A Kansas man charged with capital murder in the deaths of his two sons will remain jailed without bond.
The Leavenworth Times reported a Leavenworth County judge ordered Donald Jackson Junior held without bond during his first court appearance.
Jackson, 40, is charged with capital murder in the deaths of 12-year-old Austin Jackson and 14-year-old Logan Jackson, whose bodies were found at their home in Leavenworth on October 24th.
Authorities allege Jackson killed the boys, then fled with his two young daughters, who were with him when he was arrested in Oklahoma.
Jackson was returned to Kansas late last week, Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said.
Jackson’s next court appearance is scheduled for next Monday.
A capital murder conviction can result in the death penalty, or life in prison without a chance for parole.