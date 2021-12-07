Leavenworth Man Pleads No Contest in Rape Case

A man has pleaded no contest to attempted rape, and is set to be sentenced in January for what happened in 2019.
Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson says that 43-year-old Thomas Henkle of Leavenworth had changed his plea to no contest.
In August 2019, the man was arrested after officers found him lying in the grass next to an unconscious woman who had her pants and underwear off.
The two of them were in an empty lot near the Leavenworth Interfaith Community of Hope.
A woman had called police after hearing screams coming from the area.
Thompson said police eventually revived the woman, and took her to a hospital.
The woman told officers that she didn’t know how she had arrived at that location, or what happened.
Thompson said Henkle was arrested after he told police to leave.
Later he told investigators that he and the woman had been having sex.