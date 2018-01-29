WIBW News Now!

Leavenworth officer fired for violating policy in deadly shooting

by on January 29, 2018 at 11:26 AM (2 hours ago)

Authorities say a Kansas police officer who fatally shot a man has been fired.

Leavenworth Police Chief Patrick Kitchens said in an email Monday that Officer Matthew Harrington was terminated Friday for violating the department’s use of deadly force policy.  The release says Harrington was responding in July to a domestic argument over who owned a sport utility vehicle when he shot and killed 47-year-old Antonio Garcia Jr. while Garcia was in the SUV.

Harrington doesn’t have a listed phone number and it wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.

Kitchens says police aren’t releasing body camera footage because the investigation is ongoing and it’s classified as evidence.

Leavenworth County prosecutor Todd Thompson said in a news release that it’s reviewing the shooting and awaiting requested information.

