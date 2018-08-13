WIBW News Now!

Leavenworth police officer indicted in fatal shooting

by on August 13, 2018 at 4:11 PM (3 hours ago)

A fired white Kansas police officer has been indicted in the fatal shooting of a black man.

Leavenworth County Prosecutor Todd Thompson announced Monday that Matthew Harrington, of Henderson, Nevada, has been indicted on one count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Antonio Garcia Jr.  The shooting happened in July 2017 when Harrington was investigating a domestic dispute involving a reported stolen vehicle.

Harrington was fired in January for what Leavenworth Police Chief Patrick Kitchens called a violation of the department’s use of deadly force policy.  Attorney Ken Barnes says the Garcia family is “relieved” and is considering a wrongful death lawsuit.

Harrington’s bond was set at $50,000 when he appeared in court Monday. His attorney didn’t immediately return a phone message.

