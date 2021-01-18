Leavenworth VA Loses Another Suit
A federal judge has awarded more than $1 million in damages to yet another veteran who was abused by a former physician assistant at the Leavenworth VA.
The Kansas News Service reports that it’s the third time since November that U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree has ruled against the government in cases brought by veterans charging the government with medical malpractice.
The veterans allege they were subjected to unnecessary genital exams and other physical abuse by Mark Wisner, who was a physician assistant at the Dwight D. Eisenhower VA Medical Center from 2008 to 2014.
Wisner was convicted of aggravated sexual battery and aggravated criminal assault in 2017 and sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison.
Wisner is thought to have abused as many as 100 military veterans.
More than 80 of them settled their lawsuits against the government in 2019 for $7 million.
Several veterans, however, chose to take their cases to trial rather than settle.
The lawyer representing the veterans, Danny Thomas, said he was getting ready to tee up five more cases for trial.