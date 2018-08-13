WIBW News Now!

Lee Jeans to move headquarters from Merriam to North Carolina

by on August 13, 2018 at 2:50 PM (4 hours ago)

Officials with Lee Jeans say the company plans to move its headquarters from Merriam, Kansas, to North Carolina.

The company announced Monday that the move to Greensboro, North Carolina, is part of a reorganization and split by its parent company, VF Corp.  Lee Jeans will join Wrangler jeans in North Carolina as part of a spinoff from VF Corp.

The Kansas City Star reports Vanessa McCutchen, spokeswoman for VF Corp., says the company is still considering the fate of the 130 Merriam-based Lee employees.  It wasn’t clear whether they would relocate to Greensboro or otherwise remain with the company.

