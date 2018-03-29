WIBW News Now!

Legislation passes to better prepare schools against shootings

by on March 29, 2018 at 11:26 AM (2 hours ago)

Legislation designed to harden Kansas schools against gunmen passed in the House Wednesday, though some lawmakers say the bill remains weak.

The bill would set aside $5 million for schools to upgrade infrastructure to slow or thwart a school shooter, and require schools to work with state agencies to develop guidelines to prepare and respond to mass shootings.  The bill passed 119-5 and heads next to the Senate for consideration.

Supporters say fostering relationships between schools and state agencies will ultimately save lives, but some critics say the bill is a way for gun-rights supporters to take the focus off of guns.

