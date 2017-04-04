Legislative Coffee Scheduled for Saturday

Topeka area voters will have a chance to ask questions of their legislators this weekend.

Saturday morning at 9 o’clock over at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce is collaborating with the library and the League of Women Voters, Heartland Visioning, our young professionals group called Forge and the Topeka Capital-Journal to put on a Legislative Coffee,” said Curtis Sneden, executive vice president for the Topeka Chamber of Commerce. “We have nine of our Shawnee County delegation who have agreed to be there. We have invited everyone, of course.”

All three state Senators will be in attendance, and a variety of viewpoints, both Democrat and Republican, will be represented.

“We’re also fortunate that, at least in my experience, the members of our delegation know how to come together and cooperate on issues that are important.” said Sneden.

Most of the forum will be based on questions from the moderator along with those from the public.

“We have structured the forum so that each of the delegates who is there will have about 90 seconds to give a quick introduction and their viewpoint on how the legislative session has gone so far, but it’s really not about them giving speeches,” said Sneden. “We have prepared some questions to make sure that the pump is primed.”

Moderator Zach Ahrens with the Capital-Journal will have some questions of his own and also have an opportunity to read over submissions from the audience in an effort to avoid duplicating questions. If you plan to attend, you may want to get there a few minutes early, as space is limited.