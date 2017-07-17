Legislative counsel will assist state with oral argument in school funding case

The counsel hired by the Kansas Legislature to help them in showing their work to the Kansas Supreme Court will be assisting the State in its portion of the oral arguments Tuesday before that body.

According to a filing made public Monday, former Kansas Senator Jeffrey R. King will be a Special Assistant Attorney General for the purpose of providing oral agrument on Tuesday. He will have 25 minutes of the state’s argument time. Solicitor General Stephen R. McAllister will have 25 minutes of that time as counsel for the state and the state will reserve 10 minutes of time for rebuttal, which may be used by either McAllister or King, whichever is appropriate.

Those oral arguments will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday before the Kansas Supreme Court.