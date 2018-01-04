Legislative hotline always available to Kansans

Up-to-the-minute information on the 2018 Kansas Legislature is only a phone call away.

“The phone number is 800-432-3924,” said State Librarian, Cindy Roupe. “There’s a reference librarian there to answer the hotline from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. We actually answer the hotline all year long, not just during the Legislative session.”

In addition to calling the hotline, residents can also text questions to 785-256-0733, email, or instant message at kslib.info/ask, or visit the State Library. The State Library is located on the third floor, north wing of the Kansas Capitol Building. The library’s hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“The wing was done in 1900,” said Roupe. “It’s really pretty. I think it’s the prettiest rooms in the Capitol, but it’s also a functioning room, especially during Legislative session.”

Legislators use the Library often.

“They come in and ask reference questions,” said Roupe. “Sometimes, they might be checking on prior legislation, maybe confirming their facts or maybe confirming the date that something happened or looking at a previous bill.”

A library card is not required for reference help.