Legislative leaders delay decision on new prison

A decision on whether Kansas should build a new prison will wait for at least two more weeks.

Members of the State Finance Council agreed Thursday to delay consideration of a proposal from Governor Sam Brownback’s administration to hire a private prison operator to build a new prison in Lansing. The proposed lease-to-own arrangement

will be considered again January 18.

The Kansas City Star reports Brownback said the old, deteriorating prison “desperately needs help.”

Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, an Overland Park Republican, said he wanted more time to study the proposal before voting on it.

Under the proposal, CoreCivic Inc. would design and build the prison, but the state would operate it.

The proposed $362 million project would provide a 2,400-bed prison to replace the current Lansing prison.