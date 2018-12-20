Legislative party switches common, says KU political scientist

The changes of four Kansas legislators from the Republican to the Democratic Party prior to the legislative session actually happen a lot across the country, according to a University of Kansas political scientist.

“It’s extremely common to see legislators switch parties after an election, before a Legislature convenes” said Patrick Miller from KU. “In a world of party switching, it’s very routine. Those legislators overwhelmingly go on to get re-elected.”

None of these moves is a shock to those familiar with the voting records of these members.

In the cases that we’re talking about here in Kansas, politically, they’re not very surprising,” said Miller. “I think we’re talking about moderate Republicans, who really, probably do better fit with the Democrats in 2018 than the Republicans.”

The Republican switchers that will serve in the 2019 Legislature are Senators Barbara Bollier and Dinah Sykes and Representative Stephanie Clayton. Joy Koesten switched parties as she prepared to leave the Legislature.

“Overwhelmingly, if you look nationally, in recent decades, the switches have been the other way, Democrats going to Republican, heavily in the South, in particular,” said Miller. “There are actually a few legislative chambers in the South that Republicans lost in the election, but then, they picked up control of the chamber actually after the election, before the new session started.”

That’s not the case here. Republicans still have majorities of 84-41 in the House and 28-11 in the Senate with one Independent.