Legislator Ordered To Get Mental Health Evaluation

A freshman Kansas lawmaker who has acknowledged past abuses against girls and young women was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation after he was charged with domestic battery in a disturbance involving his brother at his grandfather’s home.
A judge set the next court appearance of Democratic state Representative Aaron Coleman of Kansas City for December 22nd, and gave Coleman 21 days to undergo a mental health evaluation and follow the recommendations of a mental health specialist.
The hearing was held via Zoom and Coleman didn’t appear because he is receiving medical care.
Coleman’s lawyer entered a plea of not guilty.
He said the allegations involved two family members at the home of Coleman’s grandfather.
Both the grandfather and Coleman’s brother spoke, and said they weren’t afraid of the lawmaker.
Coleman’s grandmother told The Topeka Capital-Journal that the dispute was over “religious beliefs.”
She said Coleman also accused his brother of stealing his phone to call the police.