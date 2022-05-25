Legislature Adds $50 Million For COVID-Restricted Small Businesses

Kansas is moving to provide $50 million in relief to businesses that were forced by state or local officials to shut down or restrict their operations during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Legislature has approved a bill setting up the new program, sending it to Governor Laura Kelly.
The measure is aimed at small businesses, and would allow them to receive up to $5,000 for 2020 and 2021 if state and local officials imposed COVID-19 restrictions, though many were lifted by the summer of 2020.
The business relief would offset up to 33% of the rent or local property taxes they still had to pay despite COVID-19 restrictions cutting into their sales, with a cap of $5,000 per year.
Some businesses that were able to stay open, such as groceries, hardware stores, and liquor stores, would not be eligible.