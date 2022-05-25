      Weather Alert

Legislature Adds $50 Million For COVID-Restricted Small Businesses

May 25, 2022 @ 6:47am

Kansas is moving to provide $50 million in relief to businesses that were forced by state or local officials to shut down or restrict their operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Legislature has approved a bill setting up the new program, sending it to Governor Laura Kelly.

The measure is aimed at small businesses, and would allow them to receive up to $5,000 for 2020 and 2021 if state and local officials imposed COVID-19 restrictions, though many were lifted by the summer of 2020.

The business relief would offset up to 33% of the rent or local property taxes they still had to pay despite COVID-19 restrictions cutting into their sales, with a cap of $5,000 per year.

Some businesses that were able to stay open, such as groceries, hardware stores, and liquor stores, would not be eligible.

You May Also Like
Wind Turbine Plants To Close
Two Dead In Parking Lot Shootout
Arrest Made in Highway Shooting
Fake Kansas Charity Shut Down
Big 12
Schedule set for 2022 Big East-Big 12 Battle
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On