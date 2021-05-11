Legislature Bans Vaccine Passports
Kansas lawmakers pushing for a ban on vaccine passports and limits on contact tracing had to settle for the provisions in budget legislation that would be in effect for a little more than a year.
That budget bill passed the House, 98-21, and the Senate, 26-12.
Vaccine passports arose as an issue even though Kelly said last month that none would be issued by her administration.
The provision included in budget legislation would prevent any state agency from spending any funds on issuing passports, requiring people to use them, or denying people without them access to a place accessible to the general public.
The ban wouldn’t apply to cities and counties, and would expire in a little more than a year.
A budget provision would allow the state Department of Health and Environment to spend money on tracing only if participation was voluntary, and the tracing did not use cellphone location data.