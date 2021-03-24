Legislature Considers Taking Vaccination Decisions From KDHE
Kansas Senate committee is considering legislation that would limit what future requirements schools could impose in an effort to mandate vaccines.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the move comes despite the fact that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Education have yet to indicate when guidelines for the vaccination of youths might be released.
Currently, there is a long list of vaccine requirements for schools and day cares in Kansas, and the secretary of KDHE can add new immunizations.
Under the proposed legislation, those powers would be removed.
The current list of vaccine requirements would remain, but the ability to mandate shots in the future, including the COVID-19 vaccine, would be transferred to the legislature.
Senate health committee Chair Richard Hilderbrand said that he doesn’t want to leave such decisions to the state Department of Health and Environment.