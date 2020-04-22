Legislature’s Return Uncertain
The Legislature had been set to reconvene Monday after an unusually long, coronavirus-inspired spring break, but its top leaders said that would not be safe. They postponed a decision on returning to as late as May 6.
Kelly’s office believes the delay could create complications. A state of emergency is due to expire May 1, and the governor’s office is arguing that only the full Legislature can extend it.
The governor could declare a second state of emergency, but it could last only 15 days. Also, Will Lawrence, the governor’s chief of staff, said the state essentially would be starting over, which could sacrifice federal funding and create administrative headaches.
Top Republican lawmakers said they believe the federal government will be forgiving.