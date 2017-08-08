Len Dawson to Make This His Final Year with Chiefs Radio Broadcast

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Chiefs Radio Network have jointly announced that the 2017 season will mark the final season for Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcaster Len Dawson on the Chiefs Radio Network.

“Next to my father, few people have had a more lasting impact on the Kansas City Chiefs than Len Dawson,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “Over the course of his legendary career – first as a player and later as a broadcaster – Len has been a part of every major moment in franchise history. We sincerely appreciate his many contributions to Chiefs Kingdom since he arrived as a player in 1962, and we look forward to having Len as part of the Chiefs Radio Network for the 2017 season.”

Dawson enters his 33 rd season with the Chiefs Radio Network in 2017. This year he will contribute pre-produced segments and offer live pregame analysis leading up to kickoff.

“It’s been a true privilege and honor to have Len at the center of our broadcast team for the last 33 years,” Chiefs Radio Network Executive Producer Dan Israel said. “His contributions to not only this sport, but our industry, are incredibly profound. I’m thankful he will continue to be part of the Chiefs Radio Network/KCFX-101 The Fox this season, and he will forever be welcome as a part of our broadcast team family. Cumulus RVP Donna Baker and our entire affiliate network look forward to celebrating his incredible career throughout the 2017 season.”

Dawson joined the Dallas Texans in 1962 and led the team to its first AFL Championship. Under Dawson’s guidance, the Chiefs won AFL Championships in 1962, 1966 and 1969. He led Kansas City to a 23-7 victory in Super Bowl IV over the Minnesota Vikings and was named the game’s MVP.

He started 158 regular season games and was selected to play in six AFL All-Star Games as well as the 1972 AFC-NFC Pro Bowl. During his career with the Chiefs, he completed 2,115 of 3,696 passes for 28,507 yards and 237 touchdowns, all franchise records. Dawson retired after 19 seasons in the NFL, 14 with the Chiefs. He was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame in 1979 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987.

Dawson began his broadcasting career in 1966 while still playing quarterback for the Chiefs. He joined the Chiefs Radio Network as a commentator in 1984.

For his contributions to broadcasting, Dawson was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as the recipient of the Hall’s Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in 2012. He was only the third individual in history to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as both a player and a broadcaster, joining Dan Dierdorf and Frank Gifford.

“Looking back on my career, I’ve been blessed for what I had the opportunity to do,” Dawson said. “I could not have accomplished so much without my teammates and colleagues, and I’m grateful for each of them.”