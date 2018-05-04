Lenexa man who rammed into patrol cars with a stolen vehicle charged with five felonies

A suburban Kansas City man who was shot and wounded by police has been charged with ramming several patrol cars with a stolen vehicle.

Twenty-year-old Taylor Joseph Greenhalgh, of Lenexa, Kansas, is charged with five felonies, including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and felony theft. Bond is set at $250,000. Prosecution also filed a motion to revoke his probation in an unrelated theft case. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Police said in a news release that officers surrounded a vehicle that had been reported as stolen Tuesday night in a Lenexa parking lot. The release says the driver was shot when he sped off and hit the patrol cars. The wounded driver then led officers on a 3 1/2 mile pursuit before surrendering.

Photo courtesy of Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.